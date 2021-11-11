Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.85 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $264.65, the dividend yield is 1.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LLY was $264.65, representing a -4.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $275.87 and a 90.93% increase over the 52 week low of $138.61.

LLY is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). LLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.56. Zacks Investment Research reports LLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .98%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lly Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LLY as a top-10 holding:

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (IEIH)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HART with an increase of 7.11% over the last 100 days. IEIH has the highest percent weighting of LLY at 6.54%.

