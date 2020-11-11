Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.74 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $146.56, the dividend yield is 2.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LLY was $146.56, representing a -14.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $170.75 and a 32.62% increase over the 52 week low of $110.51.

LLY is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). LLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.12. Zacks Investment Research reports LLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.13%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LLY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LLY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE)

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FPX with an increase of 21.75% over the last 100 days. PJP has the highest percent weighting of LLY at 4.83%.

