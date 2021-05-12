Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.85 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $194.75, the dividend yield is 1.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LLY was $194.75, representing a -10.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $218 and a 50.72% increase over the 52 week low of $129.21.

LLY is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). LLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.69. Zacks Investment Research reports LLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.48%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LLY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LLY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (LNGR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PJP with an increase of 10.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LLY at 5.3%.

