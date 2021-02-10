Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.85 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.86% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LLY was $201.71, representing a -7.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $218 and a 72.31% increase over the 52 week low of $117.06.

LLY is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT). LLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.8. Zacks Investment Research reports LLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.41%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LLY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LLY as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE)

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FPX with an increase of 43.62% over the last 100 days. PPH has the highest percent weighting of LLY at 6.21%.

