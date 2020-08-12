Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.74 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $150.63, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LLY was $150.63, representing a -11.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $170.75 and a 48.61% increase over the 52 week low of $101.36.

LLY is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). LLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.16. Zacks Investment Research reports LLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.92%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LLY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LLY as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH)

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XPH with an increase of 32.65% over the last 100 days. PPH has the highest percent weighting of LLY at 5.01%.

