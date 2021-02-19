Eli Lilly and Company Just Recorded A 6.7% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last week reported its latest yearly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$25b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Eli Lilly surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$6.79 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:LLY Earnings and Revenue Growth February 19th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Eli Lilly's 17 analysts is for revenues of US$27.9b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 27% to US$7.81. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$27.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.89 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 8.6% to US$211. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Eli Lilly analyst has a price target of US$256 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$120. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Eli Lilly's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 14% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.7%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Eli Lilly is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Eli Lilly going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

