Eli Lilly And Company To Build Four Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Sites In US

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Wednesday announced plans to bolster its domestic medicine production across therapeutic areas by building four new pharmaceutical manufacturing sites in the United States. This brings the company's total U.S. capital expansion commitments to more than $50 billion since 2020.

Three of the future U.S. sites announced will focus on manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), reshoring critical capabilities of small molecule chemical synthesis and further strengthening Lilly's supply chain. The fourth location will extend the company's global parenteral manufacturing network for future injectable therapies.

"Lilly's optimism about the potential of our pipeline across therapeutic areas - cardiometabolic health, oncology, immunology and neuroscience - drives our unprecedented commitment to our domestic manufacturing build-out. Our confidence positions us to help reinvigorate domestic manufacturing, which will benefit hard-working American families and increase exports of medicines made in the U.S.A.," said David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. "This bold move reflects our commitment to stay ahead of anticipated demand for safe, high-quality, FDA-approved medicines of the future."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.