Eli Lilly And Co. Reveals Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.94 billion, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $1.73 billion, or $1.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 billion or $2.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $7.30 billion from $8.00 billion last year.

Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.94 Bln. vs. $1.73 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.14 vs. $1.90 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $7.30 Bln vs. $8.00 Bln last year.

