Eli Lilly And Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $2.12 billion, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $1.50 billion, or $1.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.51 billion or $2.75 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.8% to $7.44 billion from $6.11 billion last year.

Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.51 Bln. vs. $1.58 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.75 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.35 -Revenue (Q4): $7.44 Bln vs. $6.11 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.