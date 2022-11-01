Eli Lilly And Co. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.45 billion, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $1.11 billion, or $1.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.79 billion or $1.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $6.94 billion from $6.77 billion last year.

Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.45 Bln. vs. $1.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.61 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.94 Bln vs. $6.77 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.70 to $7.85 Full year revenue guidance: $28.5 to $29.0 Bln

