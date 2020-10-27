Eli Lilly And Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.21 billion, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $1.25 billion, or $1.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.41 billion or $1.54 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $5.74 billion from $5.48 billion last year.

Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.41 Bln. vs. $1.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.54 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q3): $5.74 Bln vs. $5.48 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 to $7.40 Full year revenue guidance: $23.7 to $24.2 Bln

