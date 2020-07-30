Eli Lilly And Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.41 billion, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $1.33 billion, or $1.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.72 billion or $1.89 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $5.50 billion from $5.64 billion last year.

Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.72 Bln. vs. $1.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.89 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q2): $5.50 Bln vs. $5.64 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 to $7.40

