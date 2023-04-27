Eli Lilly And Co. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.34 billion, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $1.90 billion, or $2.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.46 billion or $1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.9% to $6.96 billion from $7.81 billion last year.

Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.34 Bln. vs. $1.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.49 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.73 -Revenue (Q1): $6.96 Bln vs. $7.81 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.65 to $8.85 Full year revenue guidance: $31.2 to $31.7 Bln

