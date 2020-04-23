Eli Lilly And Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1.46 billion, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $4.24 billion, or $4.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.60 billion or $1.75 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $5.86 billion from $5.09 billion last year.

Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.60 Bln. vs. $1.24 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.75 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q1): $5.86 Bln vs. $5.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.70 to $6.90

