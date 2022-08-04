Eli Lilly And Co. Profit Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.95 billion, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $1.39 billion, or $1.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 billion or $1.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $6.49 billion from $6.74 billion last year.

Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $0.95 Bln. vs. $1.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.05 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.49 Bln vs. $6.74 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.90 to $8.05

