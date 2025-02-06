Eli Lilly And Co. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $4.409 billion, or $4.88 per share. This compares with $2.189 billion, or $2.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $4.805 billion or $5.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 44.7% to $13.532 billion from $9.353 billion last year.

Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.409 Bln. vs. $2.189 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.88 vs. $2.42 last year. -Revenue: $13.532 Bln vs. $9.353 Bln last year.

