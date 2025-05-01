Eli Lilly And Co. Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.759 billion, or $3.06 per share. This compares with $2.242 billion, or $2.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.004 billion or $3.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 45.2% to $12.728 billion from $8.768 billion last year.

Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.759 Bln. vs. $2.242 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.06 vs. $2.48 last year. -Revenue: $12.728 Bln vs. $8.768 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $20.78 to $22.28

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.