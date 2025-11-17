Eli Lilly and (BIT:1LLY) Price Target Increased by 11.85% to 881.23

The average one-year price target for Eli Lilly and (BIT:1LLY) has been revised to €881.23 / share. This is an increase of 11.85% from the prior estimate of €787.88 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €615.53 to a high of €1,359.51 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.43% from the latest reported closing price of €885.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eli Lilly and. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1LLY is 0.95%, an increase of 11.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.73% to 875,718K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lilly Endowment holds 95,493K shares representing 10.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,017K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 51,364K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,294K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LLY by 85.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,429K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,960K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LLY by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 25,088K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,756K shares , representing an increase of 17.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LLY by 10.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,328K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,893K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LLY by 14.48% over the last quarter.

