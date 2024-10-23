News & Insights

Stocks
BIIB

Eli Lilly Alzheimer’s drug rejected as too expensive by UK’s NHS, FT reports

October 23, 2024 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The UK’s healthcare spending watchdog has rejected Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Alzheimer’s drug as being too expensive despite being approved as safe and effective by the country’s medicines regulator, The Financial Times’ Sarah Neville reports. The decision by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence to reject Lilly’s donanemab came two months after it ruled that lecanemab, developed by developed by Eisai (ESAIY) and Biogen (BIIB), was not cost effective. Nice medicines evaluation director Helen Knight said: “Our independent committee looked at all the available evidence, including the benefits for carers. This shows donanemab could slow down cognitive decline by 4-7 months, but this is just not enough benefit to justify the additional cost to the NHS.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB
LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.