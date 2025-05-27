Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly To Acquire SiteOne Therapeutics For $1 Bln In Cash

May 27, 2025 — 10:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Tuesday announced an agreement regarding the acquisition of SiteOne Therapeutics, Inc., a private biotechnology company, for upto $1 billion in cash, including an upfront payment and subsequent milestone payments.

The acquisition includes STC-004, a Phase 2 ready Nav1.8 inhibitor being studied for the treatment of pain.

Upon the completion of the deal, the company expects to continue the development of STC-004 along with the SiteOne team, paving way for advancement of new non-opioid medicines for pain management.

Currently, LLY is trading at $719.54, up 0.82 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.