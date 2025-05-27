Eli Lilly To Acquire SiteOne Therapeutics For $1 Bln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Tuesday announced an agreement regarding the acquisition of SiteOne Therapeutics, Inc., a private biotechnology company, for upto $1 billion in cash, including an upfront payment and subsequent milestone payments.

The acquisition includes STC-004, a Phase 2 ready Nav1.8 inhibitor being studied for the treatment of pain.

Upon the completion of the deal, the company expects to continue the development of STC-004 along with the SiteOne team, paving way for advancement of new non-opioid medicines for pain management.

Currently, LLY is trading at $719.54, up 0.82 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

