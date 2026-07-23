Eli Lilly Achieves #19 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Live Nation Entertainment

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) has taken over the #19 spot from Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Eli Lilly versus Live Nation Entertainment Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (LLY plotted in blue; LYV plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LLY vs. LYV:

LLY is currently trading up about 1.9%, while LYV is off about 0.7% midday Thursday.

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Further LLY Research:

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