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Eli Lilly Achieves #19 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Live Nation Entertainment

July 23, 2026 — 02:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) has taken over the #19 spot from Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Eli Lilly versus Live Nation Entertainment Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (LLY plotted in blue; LYV plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LLY vs. LYV:

LLY,LYV Relative Performance Chart

LLY is currently trading up about 1.9%, while LYV is off about 0.7% midday Thursday.

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Further LLY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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