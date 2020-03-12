Eli Lilly, AbCellera Biologics to co-develop coronavirus therapies

March 12 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly Co LLY.N and privately-held AbCellera Biologics Inc on Thursday announced they would co-develop antibody products for the treatment of COVID-19, a flu-like disease caused by the fast-spreading coronavirus.

AbCellera and Lilly have committed to equally share initial development costs towards a product, the companies said.

Lilly will be responsible for all further development, manufacturing and distribution.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

