Eli Lilly 2023 profit view disappoints on higher costs, strong dollar

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N forecast 2023 adjusted profit below estimates on Tuesday as it braces for higher costs, continued pressure from a strong dollar and revenue erosion in its cancer drug Alimta.

Analysts have said that the drugmaker is spending heavily on research and development ahead of presenting data for its keenly watched donanemab drug for Alzheimer's disease as well as its regulatory submission for tirzepatide in obesity.

It is now eyeing four approvals next year, including for donanemab and for the additional use of tirzepatide in obesity, both of which could tap into potential multi-billion-dollar markets.

Tirzepatide received the U.S. health regulator's approval for type 2 diabetes this year and is sold under the brand name Mounjaro.

Lilly projected revenue between $30.3 billion and $30.8 billion for 2023, higher than market estimates of $30.12 billion, with the company anticipating an increase in sales of its key drugs.

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal said in a note the company's revenue outlook implied Mounjaro sales of about $2.3 billion to $2.7 billion, ahead of the Street estimate of $2.1 billion.

However, the drugmaker's shares were nearly 2% lower in premarket trade as its adjusted profit forecast of between $8.10 and $8.30 per share came in lower than analysts' average estimate of $9.15, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

It also expects a lack of revenue from its COVID-19 antibodies after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration pulled authorization for its therapy bebtelovimab last month.

