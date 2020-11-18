Markets
Eli Lilly : Jardiance Reduces Risk Of First Plus Recurrent Cardiovascular Events

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim said that Jardiance or empagliflozin reduced the risk of first plus recurrent cardiovascular events compared with placebo in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease over the three years of the EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial.

Total cardiovascular events included 3P-MACE, a composite of non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke and cardiovascular death; hospitalization for heart failure and all-cause hospitalization.

Previously, the EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial showed that, in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease, Jardiance reduced the relative risk of 3P-MACE by 14%, driven by a 38% reduction in the relative risk of cardiovascular death.

EMPA-REG OUTCOME was a long-term, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of more than 7,000 patients from 42 countries with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.

The study assessed the effect of Jardiance (10 mg or 25 mg once daily) added to standard of care compared with placebo added to standard of care.

The overall safety profile of Jardiance was consistent with that of previous trials, the company said.

