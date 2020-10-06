Eli Lilly: REYVOW Shows Superiority Over Placebo In Migraine Pain Relief At 2 Hours

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said new findings from the recently completed phase 3 study CENTURION showed adults who took REYVOW C-V for their migraine attacks at doses of 100 mg or 200 mg had 3.8 and 7.2 times greater odds, respectively, of achieving superior pain freedom at 2 hours post treatment compared to those taking placebo in at least 2 out of 3 attacks. This co-primary endpoint result translated to therapeutic gains, or differences between REYVOW and placebo groups, of approximately 10-20%. Eli Lilly noted that, in at least 2 out of 3 attacks, REYVOW showed superiority over placebo in pain relief at 2 hours. Observed safety findings were generally consistent with those seen in previous trials.

The CENTURION study assessed REYVOW's efficacy and safety, including consistency of response, in the acute treatment of migraine for adults, with or without aura, across four attacks.

