Eli Lilly: Nearly 4 Out Of 5 People In OVERCOME Survey Report Improvement In Migraine

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said, as per latest findings from OVERCOME study, nearly 80% of people taking calcitonin gene-related peptide monoclonal antibodies (CGRP mAbs) for the preventive treatment of migraine reported their migraine as "better" overall since starting their medication. Among respondents who used a CGRP mAb in the previous 3 months, 62.6% used an additional recommended migraine preventive medication.

According to the web-based population survey, of the 586 people who reported using a CGRP mAb for the preventive treatment of migraine in the past three months, 79.2% reported perception of their migraine as better, 11.3% indicated no change, and 9.6% said it was worse. The findings were relatively consistent across groups.

