Eli Lilly: Nearly 4 Out Of 5 People In OVERCOME Survey Report Improvement In Migraine

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said, as per latest findings from OVERCOME study, nearly 80% of people taking calcitonin gene-related peptide monoclonal antibodies (CGRP mAbs) for the preventive treatment of migraine reported their migraine as "better" overall since starting their medication. Among respondents who used a CGRP mAb in the previous 3 months, 62.6% used an additional recommended migraine preventive medication.

According to the web-based population survey, of the 586 people who reported using a CGRP mAb for the preventive treatment of migraine in the past three months, 79.2% reported perception of their migraine as better, 11.3% indicated no change, and 9.6% said it was worse. The findings were relatively consistent across groups.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.