Eli Lilly: Myles O'Neill And Melissa Barnes To Retire - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said Myles O'Neill, senior vice president and president of Lilly manufacturing operations, will retire May 2, 2021. The company announced that Edgardo Hernandez, who currently serves as senior vice president, global parental drug product and device manufacturing, will succeed O'Neill as senior vice president and president of Lilly manufacturing operations.

Also, Melissa Barnes, senior vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer, will retire June 27, 2021. Alonzo Weems, presently vice president and deputy general counsel, will succeed Barnes as senior vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer.

