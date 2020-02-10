Eli Lilly: DIAN-TU Study With Solanezumab Fails To Meet Endpoint - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said the DIAN-TU Study showed that solanezumab did not meet the primary endpoint. The goal of the phase 2/3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study was to test potential disease-modifying therapies in individuals at risk for or with dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease, which is caused by rare gene mutations. Additional analyses of secondary endpoints and biomarkers are ongoing by Washington University and Lilly.

Lilly stated that it currently does not plan to pursue a submission for solanezumab in people with dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease, based on the result of the primary endpoint. However, the outcome does not impact the ongoing solanezumab Anti-Amyloid Treatment in Asymptomatic Alzheimer's study.

