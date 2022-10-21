ELFA, LMA updates ESG guides

Oct 21 - The European Leveraged Finance Association and Loan Market Association have published the second edition of their ESG disclosure guide for advisers to leveraged finance borrowers that was first published in January 2021.

The 41-page report adds two chapters covering ESG in the private debt market and a guide to ESG litigation. The former provides an overview of key themes and emerging issues relating to ESG adoption in private credit, while the latter highlights potential legal risks presented by the increased volume in ESG-related transactions and disclosures.

ELFA and LMA said the changes are the results of the ELFA ESG workshop for company advisers that had gathered market views on ESG disclosure from 64 participants, comprising borrowers, senior fund managers, law firms, banks and private equity sponsors, among others.

Senior fund manager workshop participants identified persistent gaps in ESG data and discussed with borrower participants how this could be addressed. Private equity sponsors, legal and banking participants highlighted evolving practices in ESG disclosure and contractual provisions.

Alongside the second edition of the guide, ELFA has also published an insight report summarising key takeaways and insights gained from workshop participants.

“This second edition of the guide provides an important bridge between lenders and borrowers to support increased ESG disclosure in the leveraged finance market," said ELFA CEO Sabrina Fox. "The guide, together with the ESG fact sheet series, which now covers 14 sectors and will grow to include more, provide essential insights to collecting and disclosing ESG data, making them powerful tools for borrowers and their advisers.”

