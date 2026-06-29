Is ELF Stock a Buy at 19 Times Earnings With Growth in Transition

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF has pulled back sharply, but the stock is not being valued like a no-growth story. ELF trades at 19.3X forward 12-month earnings while management still projects fiscal 2027 sales growth of 12%-14%.



That leaves investors weighing a cheaper multiple against a business in transition. Rhode, Naturium and international expansion support the growth case, but core brand softness and margin pressure keep the buy case from being straightforward.

ELF Valuation Looks Lower but Not Cheap

ELF’s valuation has reset materially. Shares are down 14.4% year to date and 48.5% over the trailing 12 months, while the stock trades well below its five-year median earnings multiple of 52.36X.



The current 19.3X multiple sits close to the Zacks sub-industry’s 18.78X and below the S&P 500’s 20.95X. That is more reasonable than ELF’s former premium, but not cheap for a company that still needs above-category growth, portfolio scaling and better operating leverage.

e.l.f. Beauty Still Has Real Growth Drivers

The strongest reason to keep ELF on the watchlist is that it no longer depends only on e.l.f. Cosmetics. Non-e.l.f. brands now represent about 30% of global consumption, while skincare has climbed to roughly 23% of the mix from 9% three years ago.



Rhode is the clearest growth engine. The brand delivered about $390 million in fiscal 2026 net sales, grew more than 80% year over year and remains in less than 20% of Sephora’s global stores.



Naturium delivered nearly $250 million in fiscal 2026 global retail sales, roughly double its pre-acquisition level. International markets represented 21% of fiscal 2026 net sales, giving ELF another runway if it can extend its retail and digital playbook.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA gives investors another way to assess beauty demand through specialty retail. Coty Inc. COTY, with exposure across fragrance, color cosmetics and skin care, remains a relevant peer for tracking broader beauty-category sentiment.

e.l.f. Beauty Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





e.l.f. Beauty price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

ELF Earnings Power Is Under Pressure

Revenue growth alone does not settle the investment debate. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues increased 35% year over year to $449.3 million, but adjusted earnings fell 59% to 32 cents per share.



The pressure came from spending. Marketing and digital investment increased to 31% of sales from 23% a year earlier, while adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses rose to 67% of sales from 52%.



Management expects first-half fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA margins to remain in the high teens. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is still investing behind pricing initiatives, faster innovation, Rhode support and global infrastructure, which may delay a clearer earnings recovery. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ELF Guidance Requires a Second-Half Turn

Fiscal 2027 guidance calls for net sales of $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $379-$385 million. Adjusted earnings are expected in the range of $3.27-$3.32 per share.



That outlook depends on improvement after a muted start. Guidance assumes first-quarter organic sales decline at a high-single-digit rate before benefiting from easier comparisons and better execution later in the year.



The timing matters because the core e.l.f. brand has slowed from high-single-digit consumption growth in fiscal 2026 to low-single-digit growth in the final 12 weeks of the year. Pricing tests, accelerated launches and potential cost relief need to arrive on schedule.



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What ELF Signals Say About Risk and Reward

ELF looks more balanced after the decline, but not clean enough to call a simple value opportunity. The stock is cheaper than it was, yet the business still needs Rhode growth, skincare expansion and a core-brand reset to translate into steadier earnings growth.



The Zacks Rank and Style Scores are most useful when they give investors a cleaner signal. A favorable setup would typically include a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) along with A or B Style Scores, especially on the VGM Score, which combines value, growth and momentum indicators.



For ELF, the current debate is more mixed. The valuation reset improves the entry point, but weaker core trends and high near-term investment intensity limit earnings visibility. That makes the stock one to watch for execution progress rather than a clear buy based on valuation alone.

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e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coty (COTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.