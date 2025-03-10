News & Insights

$ELF stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 10, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

March 10, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

$ELF stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $158,230,763 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $ELF:

$ELF Insider Trading Activity

$ELF insiders have traded $ELF stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LAUREN COOKS LEVITAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,700 shares for an estimated $1,517,199.
  • TARANG AMIN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 890 shares for an estimated $122,464
  • MAUREEN C. WATSON sold 785 shares for an estimated $102,050
  • SCOTT MILSTEN sold 530 shares for an estimated $72,928

$ELF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $ELF stock to their portfolio, and 379 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ELF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ELF stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

