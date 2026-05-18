e.l.f. Beauty's Q4 Earnings on Deck: Key Factors You Should Understand

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF is likely to register top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on May 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $425.8 million, indicating an increase of 28% from the prior-year reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 29 cents per share, which implies a 62.8% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. ELF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.5%, on average.

e.l.f. Beauty Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

e.l.f. Beauty price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

Things to Know About ELF’s Upcoming Results

e.l.f. Beauty continues to benefit from its compelling value proposition, robust innovation pipeline and strong consumer engagement, which have been driving consistent market-share gains across cosmetics and skincare categories. On its lastearnings call management highlighted several spring 2026 product launches, which are expected to have supported fiscal fourth-quarter performance. The company also pointed to continued innovation across Rhode, Naturium and e.l.f. SKIN as key growth drivers heading into the quarter.



Rhode remains a significant growth catalyst for e.l.f. Beauty. Management stated that the brand significantly exceeded expectations during the fiscal third quarter, aided by strong Sephora sell-through trends and successful international launches. The company also emphasized strong global demand for Rhode, with additional expansion underway in Australia and New Zealand through Mecca. These developments are likely to have supported performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Management expects fiscal fourth-quarter organic sales growth in the range of flat to 2% increase, reflecting an improvement from its earlier expectation for a negative quarter. Management also noted that spring resets and innovation launches are expected to have contributed to consumption trends through March, which may provide incremental support to results.



However, ELF continues to face certain near-term headwinds. Management cited softer trends in the U.K. beauty market and the ongoing cycling of large international retail launches in Germany. Elevated marketing investments tied to major campaigns, including its “big game” commercial activation, along with incremental spending related to space expansion, merchandising and infrastructure investments, are also expected to have weighed on fiscal fourth-quarter margins.

Earnings Whispers for ELF Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for e.l.f. Beauty this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



e.l.f. Beauty has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -10.63%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Some Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casey's upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $3.44, which implies 30.8% growth year over year. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pinned at $4.33 billion, which indicates 8.4% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CASY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20%, on average.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $69.36 billion, indicating a 9.7% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Costco’s earnings is pegged at $4.91 per share, implying 14.7% growth from the year-ago quarter. COST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.1%, on average.



Target Corporation TGT currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.19% and a Zacks Rank #3. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $24.37 billion, which indicates an increase of 2.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s upcoming quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at $1.35, implying a 3.9% year-over-year growth. TGT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of negative 2%, on average.

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Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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