e.l.f. Beauty's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ELF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for e.l.f. Beauty. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $333,888, and 2 are calls, amounting to $74,074.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $170.0 for e.l.f. Beauty, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for e.l.f. Beauty's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of e.l.f. Beauty's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $86.3 $85.15 $85.8 $150.00 $68.6K 96 8 ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.85 $9.7 $9.85 $60.00 $65.9K 454 74 ELF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $101.8 $99.7 $100.61 $165.00 $50.3K 35 5 ELF PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $97.15 $94.25 $95.24 $160.00 $47.6K 30 5 ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.7 $6.5 $6.6 $85.00 $45.5K 520 69

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Present Market Standing of e.l.f. Beauty With a volume of 662,899, the price of ELF is down -1.7% at $63.57. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. What The Experts Say On e.l.f. Beauty

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $81.8.

* An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on e.l.f. Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from DA Davidson lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $80. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $80. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B. Riley Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $90. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from UBS lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $74.

