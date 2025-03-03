e.l.f. Beauty's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on e.l.f. Beauty. Our analysis of options history for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 15% of traders were bullish, while 84% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $394,223, and 5 were calls, valued at $140,000.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $67.0 and $150.0 for e.l.f. Beauty, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for e.l.f. Beauty's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of e.l.f. Beauty's whale trades within a strike price range from $67.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.9 $73.00 $78.0K 1.1K 200 ELF PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $19.4 $19.25 $19.4 $80.00 $75.6K 1.3K 54 ELF PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $81.05 $79.1 $80.36 $150.00 $64.2K 35 8 ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $4.3 $3.85 $4.0 $73.00 $60.0K 1.1K 350 ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $5.1 $4.95 $5.1 $73.00 $38.2K 1.1K 525

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Current Position of e.l.f. Beauty Currently trading with a volume of 199,599, the ELF's price is down by -2.07%, now at $68.8. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 79 days. Expert Opinions on e.l.f. Beauty

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $96.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Stifel persists with their Hold rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $105. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $70. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Neutral rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $80. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $105. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $124.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

