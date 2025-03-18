e.l.f. Beauty's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ELF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for e.l.f. Beauty. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $369,360, and 4 are calls, amounting to $204,723.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $80.0 for e.l.f. Beauty over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for e.l.f. Beauty's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of e.l.f. Beauty's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $15.6 $15.55 $15.6 $70.00 $221.5K 1.0K 193 ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.95 $14.75 $14.75 $65.00 $88.5K 254 0 ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $15.6 $15.45 $15.6 $70.00 $78.0K 1.0K 51 ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.0 $8.9 $9.0 $75.00 $59.4K 223 86 ELF PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.45 $16.4 $16.4 $65.00 $40.9K 271 25

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with e.l.f. Beauty, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of e.l.f. Beauty With a trading volume of 856,543, the price of ELF is down by -4.81%, reaching $62.96. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now. Expert Opinions on e.l.f. Beauty

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $93.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on e.l.f. Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Neutral rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $75. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $124.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for e.l.f. Beauty

