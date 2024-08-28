e.l.f. Beauty's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on e.l.f. Beauty.

Looking at options history for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $145,918 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $268,829.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $210.0 for e.l.f. Beauty over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for e.l.f. Beauty's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across e.l.f. Beauty's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $210.0, over the past month.

e.l.f. Beauty Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $18.9 $18.6 $18.89 $155.00 $94.4K 25 50 ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $7.4 $6.9 $7.1 $155.00 $66.7K 198 108 ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.5 $12.4 $12.62 $170.00 $52.8K 208 42 ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $10.2 $9.8 $9.9 $150.00 $49.5K 1.5K 152 ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $1.45 $1.35 $1.35 $162.50 $44.3K 128 318

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Having examined the options trading patterns of e.l.f. Beauty, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is e.l.f. Beauty Standing Right Now? With a volume of 406,728, the price of ELF is up 3.76% at $156.97. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $242.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty with a target price of $223. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $260. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $230. An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $240. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $260.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.