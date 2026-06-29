ELF Beauty Taps Skincare and Global Expansion as Growth Shifts Higher

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF is moving into a new phase as skincare and international distribution become larger parts of its growth profile.



The company still depends on value-led cosmetics, but investors are watching whether Rhode, Naturium and e.l.f. SKIN can extend the runway.

ELF Is Riding the Skincare Shift

Skincare has become the clearest portfolio shift at e.l.f. Beauty. The category represented roughly 9% of global consumption three years ago and has grown to about 23%, supported by Rhode, Naturium and e.l.f. SKIN.



That shift broadens ELF beyond color cosmetics. e.l.f. SKIN generated about $200 million in fiscal 2026 global retail sales, while Naturium delivered nearly $250 million, roughly double its pre-acquisition level.



Rhode adds a prestige skincare platform with demand across direct-to-consumer and retail channels. The trend places ELF near The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL, whose portfolio spans skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care.

e.l.f. Beauty Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

e.l.f. Beauty price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

e.l.f. Beauty Sees Global White Space

International expansion is the second major trend. International net sales grew 38% in fiscal 2026, but markets outside the United States still represented only about 21% of total company sales.



That mix leaves room for ELF to scale abroad through new retail partners and additional doors. The company added eight international retail partners across 14 countries during fiscal 2026 and exited the year with improving trends in the U.K. and Germany.



Rhode strengthens that opportunity. The brand generated more than $500 million in annualized fiscal 2026 retail sales and about $390 million in net sales, yet remains in less than 20% of Sephora’s global store base.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA is relevant because specialty beauty retailers help shape discovery across cosmetics, skincare and wellness. Its role as a major beauty destination highlights why retail access still matters for digitally popular brands.

ELF Shows Digital Demand Still Matters

ELF’s model remains digitally oriented and community-led. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company uses connected commerce, social media and direct consumer engagement to test product ideas, build demand and support launches. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The approach also supports speed. Management is fast-tracking products not originally planned for fiscal 2027 after softer spring innovation, showing how quickly ELF can adjust its calendar.



For a multi-brand platform, that feedback loop can be valuable. Rhode, Naturium and e.l.f. SKIN can all benefit from the same playbook of marketing, digital commerce, retail execution and faster product response.



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ELF Also Reflects Cost and Demand Strain

The trend story is not risk-free. ELF’s namesake brand consumption slowed from high-single-digit growth in fiscal 2026 to low-single-digit growth in the final 12 weeks of the year.



Management also cited softer spring innovation and a more pronounced decline in units after a fiscal 2026 price increase. Value-led beauty is not immune to a more selective consumer backdrop.



Costs are another constraint. The fiscal 2027 outlook assumes tariff rates remain at 35%, and oil near $100 per barrel could add $15 million to $20 million of cost headwinds.



Marketing and digital spending is expected to remain high at roughly 23% to 25% of net sales in fiscal 2027. Those investments may support brand building but limit near-term earnings leverage when core demand softens.

Where ELF Fits in a Trend-Led Stock View

ELF has credible exposure to skincare penetration, international expansion, social commerce and value-led product innovation. Fiscal 2027 sales guidance of $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion still implies 12% to 14% year-over-year growth.



The stock view is less straightforward because EBITDA margin is expected to be in the high teens in the first half before improving toward about 21% for the full year. That puts more weight on execution as the year progresses.



The risk-reward profile looks balanced rather than clearly bullish. Strong trend exposure supports investor interest, but softer core demand, tariff uncertainty and heavy marketing spending keep earnings visibility limited.



Without a disclosed Zacks Rank or Style Scores, investors have fewer clean quantitative signals to lean on. ELF may fit watchlists focused on skincare and global beauty growth, but the stock still needs better evidence of core demand recovery and margin stability before the setup becomes conviction-driven.

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e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.