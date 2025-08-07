e.l.f. Beauty Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise 9% Y/Y

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ( ELF ) reported results for the first-quarter fiscal 2026, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While net sales increased, earnings decreased from the year-ago period’s actuals.

The company delivered strong fiscal first-quarter results, highlighted by a 210-basis-point gain in market share, continuing its streak of 26 consecutive quarters of category-leading growth. The company attributes its performance to a compelling value proposition, powerhouse innovation and a disruptive marketing engine. Management remains confident about the significant growth potential ahead, reaffirming its commitment to making high-quality beauty accessible to all.

ELF’s Quarterly Performance: Key Insights

The company delivered adjusted earnings per share of 89 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents. The bottom line decreased from $1.10 in the same quarter last year.

e.l.f. Beauty Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

e.l.f. Beauty price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

Net sales increased 9% year over year to $353.7 million, marginally beating the consensus estimate of $353 million. This increase was primarily driven by strength across the company’s retailer and e-commerce channels in the United States and internationally.

Insight Into ELF’s Costs & Margins Performance

In the quarter under review, the gross margin contracted 215 basis points (bps) to 69%, due to tariffs, partially offset by favorable foreign exchange impacts and mix.

Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses rose $12.9 million from the first quarter of fiscal 2025, reaching $177.3 million. This increase was primarily caused by higher professional fees, retail fixturing and visual merchandising costs, marketing and digital spending, as well as increased depreciation and amortization. These were partially offset by lower compensation and benefits expenses, along with reduced operational costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $87.1 million, up 12% from the year-ago quarter. This represents an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%.

ELF’s Financial Health Snapshot

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $170 million, long-term debt of $256.7 million and a total shareholders’ equity of $804.9 million. ELF provided net cash of $27.2 million from operating activities in the three months ending June 30, 2025.

Sneak Peek Into ELF’s Outlook

Due to ongoing uncertainty around potential tariff impacts, the company has not provided a full-year financial outlook for fiscal 2026. However, for the first half of fiscal 2026, the company expects net sales growth to exceed the 9% increase reported in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margins are anticipated to be approximately 20% compared with roughly 23% in the first half of fiscal 2025, primarily indicating the impact of higher tariff costs.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 62.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 38.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks

Levi Strauss & Co. ( LEVI ) designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the United States and internationally. It flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Levi’s current fiscal-year earnings indicates growth of 4% from the year-ago actual. LEVI delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 25.9%.

Stitch Fix, Inc. ( SFIX ) sells a range of apparel, shoes and accessories for women's, petite, maternity, men's, plus, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States. It has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. SFIX delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 51.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stitch Fix’s fiscal 2025 earnings indicates growth of 71.7% from the fiscal 2024 reported level.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. ( BBWI ) operates as a specialty retailer of home fragrance, personal and body care, soaps, and sanitizer products. It presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. BBWI delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 5.8% and 2.4%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.