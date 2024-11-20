E.l.f. Beauty put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in E.l.f. Beauty with 8,204 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are 11/22 weekly 111 puts and 11/22 weekly 125 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.89, while ATM IV is up nearly 7 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 5th.

