E.l.f. Beauty put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in E.l.f. Beauty with 8,204 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are 11/22 weekly 111 puts and 11/22 weekly 125 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.89, while ATM IV is up nearly 7 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 5th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ELF:
- e.l.f. Beauty’s 2024 Share Buyback Plan: Navigating Market Uncertainty and Financial Implications
- Unusually active option classes on open November 8th
- Qualcomm, Moderna report quarterly beats: Morning Buzz
- Elf Beauty price target lowered to $150 from $175 at B. Riley
- Elf Beauty price target lowered to $115 from $131 at Stifel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.