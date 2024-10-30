E.l.f. Beauty put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in E.l.f. Beauty with 2,413 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are 11/1 weekly 108 puts and 11/1 weekly 107 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.06, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on November 6th.
- Elf Beauty price target lowered to $175 from $220 at Jefferies
- Elf Beauty price target lowered to $131 from $161 at Stifel
- Elf Beauty price target lowered to $175 from $240 at Baird
- Elf Beauty price target lowered to $130 from $210 at Truist
- Elf Beauty price target lowered to $165 from $190 at BofA
