E.l.f. Beauty put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in E.l.f. Beauty with 2,413 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are 11/1 weekly 108 puts and 11/1 weekly 107 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.06, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on November 6th.

