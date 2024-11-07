News & Insights

Elf Beauty price target lowered to $150 from $175 at B. Riley

November 07, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

B. Riley analyst Anna Glaessgen lowered the firm’s price target on Elf Beauty (ELF) to $150 from $175 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the “solid” fiscal Q2 repot. The firm sees current trading level as “compelling for a company posting double-digit organic growth in an attractive category.”

