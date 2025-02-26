e.l.f. Beauty Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on e.l.f. Beauty. Our analysis of options history for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 12% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $327,355, and 5 were calls, valued at $381,481.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $105.0 for e.l.f. Beauty during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of e.l.f. Beauty stands at 397.4, with a total volume reaching 2,348.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in e.l.f. Beauty, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $105.0, throughout the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $11.65 $11.6 $11.65 $70.00 $231.8K 319 42 ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.85 $2.84 $2.84 $77.00 $134.3K 0 783 ELF CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $40.1 $38.1 $38.1 $35.00 $102.8K 0 30 ELF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $5.5 $5.45 $5.45 $80.00 $68.6K 531 147 ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $18.0 $17.95 $18.0 $80.00 $59.4K 1.0K 82

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Having examined the options trading patterns of e.l.f. Beauty, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of e.l.f. Beauty Currently trading with a volume of 1,065,615, the ELF's price is down by -1.06%, now at $72.03. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days. What Analysts Are Saying About e.l.f. Beauty

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $105.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B. Riley Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $90. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $142. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on e.l.f. Beauty with a target price of $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on e.l.f. Beauty with a target price of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.