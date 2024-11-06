E.l.f. Beauty options imply 13.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in E.l.f. Beauty is 2.0x normal with calls leading puts 5:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.8%, or $14.23, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 14.7%.

