e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $117.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.39% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

The cosmetics company's stock has dropped by 4.78% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.84, signifying a 23.64% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $351.57 million, reflecting a 8.35% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion, indicating changes of +7.67% and +25.11%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for e.l.f Beauty. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% lower. e.l.f. Beauty is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.92, so one might conclude that e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ELF has a PEG ratio of 2.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ELF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.