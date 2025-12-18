e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the most recent trading day at $77.26, moving -2.02% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 10.68% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, e.l.f. Beauty is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $454.73 million, up 27.98% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.85 per share and a revenue of $1.57 billion, signifying shifts of -15.93% and +19.31%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for e.l.f Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.28% lower. e.l.f. Beauty is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.72. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 8.05.

It is also worth noting that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 4.9. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, finds itself in the bottom 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

