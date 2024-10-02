E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $105.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cosmetics company had lost 24.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $291.3 million, up 35.17% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion, indicating changes of +11.01% and +29.18%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. e.l.f. Beauty is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.56.

One should further note that ELF currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cosmetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

