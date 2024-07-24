E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Moves -1.65%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) ending at $174.51, denoting a -1.65% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

The cosmetics company's stock has dropped by 15.01% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 8, 2024. In that report, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $301.44 million, up 39.34% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.40 per share and a revenue of $1.29 billion, representing changes of +6.92% and +25.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.91% downward. Right now, e.l.f. Beauty possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.19.

One should further note that ELF currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ELF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ELF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

