E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the latest trading day at $67.79, indicating a -0.38% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.74%.

The the stock of cosmetics company has risen by 23.89% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.73, marking a 37.74% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $327.27 million, indicating a 1.91% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.02% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, e.l.f. Beauty possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.41. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.19 of its industry.

It's also important to note that ELF currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ELF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, positioning it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.