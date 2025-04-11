E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $53.61, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the cosmetics company had lost 14.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.14%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, e.l.f. Beauty is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.62%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $327.83 million, indicating a 2.08% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.4% downward. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.96. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.74 for its industry.

Meanwhile, ELF's PEG ratio is currently 3.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ELF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, finds itself in the bottom 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

