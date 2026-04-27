e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $63.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.86% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Shares of the cosmetics company have appreciated by 8.57% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.6%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 9.3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.29, marking a 62.82% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $426.15 million, up 28.11% from the prior-year quarter.

ELF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.1 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.55% and +22.83%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f Beauty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.83% lower. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.19. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.69 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 2.45. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Cosmetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.85.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.